STF confirms five killed in renewed attacks on Plateau community

Five persons have been killed in two separate attacks on Yelwan Zangam community, Jos North Council area of Plateau State.

Major General Ibrahim Ali, the commander of Operation Safe Haven, confirmed the recent killings at a press conference in Jos, the state capital.

Gunmen believed to be Herder militias stormed a mining site Tuesday morning and shot two local miners, according to reports.

One of the victims died while the second person who was rushed to the hospital, survived with deadly wounds.

Angry hoodlums from the community in a reprisal attack, blocked the highway in the night, attacked and set ablaze four persons inside a vehicle.

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have been deployed to the area and are fully in charge of the situation at the moment.

The STF Commander says an investigation has been launched to ascertain the main causes of the situation.

The action has been condemned in strong terms by the State Governor Simon Lalong in a press release.

He called on residents in the State to desist from taking the laws into their hands.

This attack is coming barely a few months, after the Yelwan Zangam community was invaded by suspected herder militiamen, in what seemed to be a reprisal.