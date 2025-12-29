The Joint Revenue Board and the Nigerian Revenue Services have rolled out the Nigerian Tax Portal on Monday, letting individuals pull their 13-digit Tax ID with their NIN, last name, and birth date, while businesses use CAC registration. The new process allows Nigerians to access their Tax Identific...

The Joint Revenue Board and the Nigerian Revenue Services have rolled out the Nigerian Tax Portal on Monday, letting individuals pull their 13-digit Tax ID with their NIN, last name, and birth date, while businesses use CAC registration.

The new process allows Nigerians to access their Tax Identification Number online, eliminating the need for a separate registration process.

Effective January 1, 2026, it’s required for all tax matters, unifying old systems without new sign-ups or bank penalties.

The JTB promise smoother services like banking, with reactions online praising the automation alongside some worries over taxes amid economic pressures.

According to a post obtained from the Joint Tax Board of Nigeria’s X handle on Monday, the board, formerly known as the Federal Inland Revenue Service, have announced the launch of the Nigerian Tax Identity Portal.

The organisations said, “The portal, which goes live from January 1, 2026, will allow individual Nigerians and businesses to retrieve their tax identification number using either the National Identification Number (NIN) for individuals and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number for businesses.”

JTB said Nigerians will need to follow the following steps to retrieve their Tax ID using NIN and CAC number:

For Individuals:

Visit www.taxidjtb.gov.ng or www.taxidnrs.govng

Click on the “Individual” tab on the homepage.

-Select National Identification Number (NIN).

Enter your 11-digit NIN

Click on Retrieve Tax ID”

Enter “First Name, “Last Name, and ‘Date of Birth exactly as captured by NIMC.

Click “Continue”

13-digit Tax ID will be displayed.

For Non-Individuals (Registered Entities)

Visit www.taxidjtb.gov.ng or www.taxidnrs.govng

Click on the “Corporate” tab

Select the appropriate organisation type

Enter your CAC registration number, as applicable

Click” Retrieve Tax ID”

13-digit Tax ID will be displayed