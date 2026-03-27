The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2026 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates. In a Friday statement shared on its official X platform, WAEC disclosed that candidates who participated in the computer-based test…...

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2026 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

In a Friday statement shared on its official X platform, WAEC disclosed that candidates who participated in the computer-based test can check their results within 12 hours of the announcement.

According to WAEC, the candidates sat for the examination from January 28 to February 14, 2026.

The examination body also disclosed that the coordination of Examiners and Marking of candidates’ scripts was carried out at three marking venues, including Lagos, Enugu, and Kaduna, from February 26 to March 13, 2026.

The statement further disclosed that a total of 608 examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

The examination body attributed the swift process to its growing reliance on digital examination systems, noting that the adoption of technology continues to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

In this article, TVC News highlights the step-by-step guide for checking 2025 WASSCE results.