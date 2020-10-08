Minister of State for Steel and solid minerals development, Samson Uche Oga says state government can also participate in the mining of mineral deposit in their state through the Special Purpose vehicle

The minister stated this in Sokoto when he pays a courtesy call on Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal.

He says though the solid mineral is under the exclusive legislative list state government can take advantage of the SPV by creating a company to participate in the mining of the mineral resource deposit in their domain.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with huge mineral resources that should not be stolen away by criminal elements operating in the various mine sites.

Sokoto state has a huge deposit of limestone, gypsum, kaolin, and a recently sizable amount of hydrocarbon deposit.