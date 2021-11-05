Breaking News

Statement by Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah, VC University of Abuja

Latest Breaking News about UNIABUJA Abduction: Statement by Professor Abdulrasheed Na'allah Professor Abdulrasheed Na'allah

My dear University Community,

Our prayers have been accepted. Please join me in thanking God Almighty. I will provide you more details later, just to let you know that our UofA family is a happier family today with the resolution of this callous and wicked kidnap of our people.

As I write, we are on the road to fetch them and get them immediate medical attention to ensure they are sound and strong！

Our brilliant and indefatigable Safety Unit and security outfit must be commended. They are deserving of superior award！ We are grateful to the team along with the military, the police, the DSS and all who laboured to make this happen. Our traditional rulers in FCT stood by us and prayed for us and we are grateful to all of them. Allah ya ja zamani！ Nigeria is forward forever

The UofA of Nigeria cannot be stopped. World Class Standards, Integrity, National Unity！This is the model University！

God is merciful！

AbdulRasheed

