State Government presents Cheques to victims of disasters in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Government has Presented Cheques of over thirty four Million Naira to twelve Victims of Man made disasters in the state

The Government also paid a debt of Twenty five Million Naira to a seventy old landlord who the state government has been owing since 2010

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Fa’ika Ahmed, who presented the cheques, says it is to cushion the hardships faced by the beneficiaries

Eleven out of the twelve Benificiaries are Victims of fire incidents which happened in their residences

Man- made disasters can often be traced to negligence or errors involving a failure of a man made system

The Zamfara State Government says it will continue to assist Victims of Natural and Man – Made disaster across the state