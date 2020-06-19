Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare wants to review Nigeria’s sports calendar in line with Global trends.

The Minister confirmed this in a series of tweets after receiving the report from a strategic committee on the plans for the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo 2020.

The Festival earlier scheduled to hold between March and April this year, was postponed by the Federal government because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dare hopes Sports continue to play a leading role in creating the needed awareness for a strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.