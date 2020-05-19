The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, earlier today held a Zoom meeting with some long distance race coaches and record holders.

The meeting focused on the revitalization of the races, development of talents and the upgrade of the Pankshin and Mambilla Plateau training camps.

Mr Dare disclosed this on his twitter handle.

The meeting was attended by Prof Ezra Gunen, Tony Osheku, Stephen Nuhu and Timon Gunen, Nigeria’s 5,000m record holder and Directors of the Sports Ministry, to provide insights into the long distance races and how best to improve Nigeria’s ranking.