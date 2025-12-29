The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has paid a condolence visit to British-Nigerian Boxer and former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, after a deadly auto-crash on Monday. According to a Monday statement signed by the commission’s Director of ...

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has paid a condolence visit to British-Nigerian Boxer and former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, after a deadly auto-crash on Monday.

According to a Monday statement signed by the commission’s Director of Press, Dr Kehinde Ajayi, Olapade expressed deep sympathy to Joshua and the families of the victims involved in a fatal road accident that occurred along the Makun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a moment that transcended official statements and underscored the human side of leadership, Hon. Olopade swiftly paid a visit to the former world heavyweight boxing champion, on behalf of the chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the entire staff of the Commission.

Hon. Olopade described the accident as tragic and deeply saddening, while thanking God for the survival of the boxing icon. Unfortunately, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami and personal trainer, Kevin Latif Ayodele lost their lives in the crash.

“On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sports family, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident,” Hon. Olopade said.

“We thank God for the life of Anthony Joshua. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers, and we wish him a full and speedy return to good health.”

The NSC Director General also used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of road safety and responsible driving.

“We urge all road users to exercise patience, caution, and responsibility at all times,” he added.