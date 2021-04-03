The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section of Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Professor Paul Ananaba, SAN has unveiled the official logo for the much anticipated 2021 Annual Conference of the section.

The Annual Conference is scheduled to hold at the Jogor Centre, off Liberty Road, Ibadan between May 23 and 26, 2021.

Registration has since started for the annual fiesta which is planned as the first major in-person conference by the NBA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many lawyers have expressed excitement at the prospect of reconnecting with one another, since the last in-person Annual General Conference in Lagos almost two years ago.

The President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata has also accepted the invitation to attend.

Unveiling the official logo, Professor Ananaba described it as “exquisite and bold,” adding that it “captures the thrust of our forthcoming conference which focuses on the Role of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria.”

While the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee (CPC) and former NBA 1st Vice President, Monday Ubani also described the official logo as “an uncommon act of creativity and introspection.”

In his words: “The official logo is superb, clearly enticing and inviting. I hope that the logo is attractive enough to appeal to the inner recesses of the members of the Bar who will willingly register for the earth-quaking conference in Ibadan come May 23.”

Meanwhile, the ancient city of Ibadan is already in a state of frenzy in preparation for the conference. Aside from the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) which is chaired by former NBA General Secretary, Aare Isiaka Olagunju SAN, the Oyo State Government has shown full commitment to welcome conferees from all over the nation and beyond.

The Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo SAN has also committed to fully support the annual conference.

To register for the conference, please click www.nbaspidel.ng/nba-spidel-conference or www.nbaspidel.ng

EARLY BIRD AND LATE REGISTRATION

1 – 5 years Post Call N5,000 N7,000

6 – 10 years Post Call N7,000 N10,000

11 – 15 years Post Call N10,000 N20,000

16 – 20 years Post Call N15,000 N40,000

Above 20 years Post Call N20,000 N50,000

SAN, AGs, Benchers N50,000 N100,000

Magistrates N25,000 N25,000

Justices, Judges, Khadis N30,000 N30,000

Senior Citizens N20,000 N20,000

Non-Lawyers N20,000 N20,000

Political Appointees N50,000 N100,000