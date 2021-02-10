The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives has appealed for concerted efforts towards eliminating rising insecurity in the nation.

Femi Gbajabiamila says political, ethnic and religious tendencies be taken away in addressing the country’s state of insecurity.

The Speaker made these known while welcoming his colleagues to the new year .

He said priority would henceforth be to strengthen existing institutions rather than create new ones.

The Speaker added that bills and motions that improve ease of doing business and unlock economic potential would take priority in the year.