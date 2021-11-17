Speaker, Gbajabiamila, appoints Dapo Lam-Adesina as Political Assistant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has approved the appointment of a former member of the House, Adedapo Lam-Adesina, as his Special Assistant on Political Matters for the South-West.

Dapo Lam-Adesina replaces Ayodeji Joseph, a former lawmaker who served the Speaker as his Political Assistant for the Southwest until his recent appointment as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation.

The appointment was announced in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘Gbajabiamila appoints ex-Rep, Adedapo Lam-Adesina, as Special Assistant – Political Matters (South-West).’

Adedapo, son of a former Governor of Oyo State, the late Lam Adesina, was a member of the 8th House and represented Ibadan-North East/South-East Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

He was also a former Commissioner for Youths and Sport in the State.