The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega. Hadiza’s passing was confirmed in a Sunday statement posted on X by Human Rights Activist,…...

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Hadiza’s passing was confirmed in a Sunday statement posted on X by Human Rights Activist, Senator Shehu Sani.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker condoled Prof. Jega, describing his wife as a great pillar of support to her husband while offering various services to the nation.

Speaker Abbas said Prof. Jega, who is now Special Adviser to the President on Livestock Development, has not only lost a wife but also a great confidant and supporter.

The Speaker said Hajiya Hadiza was a woman full of virtues and service to Allah (SWT) and humanity.

Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Hajiya Hadiza Jannatul Firdausi.

TVC News reported that President Bola Tinubu sent his condolences to Professor Jega on the passing of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega, describing her as an exceptional woman.