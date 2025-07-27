Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Nigeria's female national team, the Super Falcons, for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations, saying the victory was well-deserved....

Mr Tajudeen commended the Nigerian team for defeating their Moroccan opponents at the finals on Saturday night, saying they have further cemented their position as champions of Africa.

He described the Super Falcons as being spectacular in the final match, which saw a comeback win against the host nation.

The Speaker said the victory was not only well-deserved but also came as a relief to Nigerians as a football-loving nation.

He added that the WAFCON trophy is a symbol of patriotism, hard work, and tenacity.

He called for appreciation of the Super Falcons by the Nigerian government and advised Nigerian athletes to continue to be loyal to their country.

While restating his commitment to helping revive Nigeria’s sporting sector, the Speaker noted that the country has many talents at the grassroots who are waiting for opportunities.

He therefore called for the revival of inter-house and inter-school sporting competitions, stressing the need for the government to embark on a “catch-them-young” campaign.

Deputy Speaker Congratulates Team

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has extended his warm congratulations to the Super Falcons on their resounding victory at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations Final in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday, marking a historic 10th title.

Mr Kalu commended the team’s passion, unmatched skill, prowess, and undeterred spirit.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the triumph is not just about a trophy but a symbol of the diligence, resilience, and unstoppable rise of women in sports, governance and other areas of life and endeavours.

He said the triumph also marks a significant milestone for Nigerian women’s football, showcasing the team’s dedication to the sport.

Applauding the team for flying the Nigerian flag high in Morocco, Kalu recalled that the thrilling comeback of a 3-2 goal margin that put the Super Falcons ahead of the host nation and ultimately gave Nigeria the deserved victory was a remarkable display of resilience and determination.

He pledged continued parliamentary supply for sports development in Nigeria.