Spain’s tourism minister Fernando Valdes Verelst on Wednesday confirmed people from the UK will be permitted to flock to its warmer climate in from June.

Under the deal agreed to between Britain and Spain, passengers will have to get a digital health pass before they hop on a plane.

Mr. Verelst said, “June will be the start of the recovery of tourism in Spain.

“By then, we will have a digital vaccination certificate in place and we will be able to reopen our borders.”

It’s unclear where the digital health pass will be stored, either on a smartphone or digitally attached to your passport details.

The MP also hopes for Spain to be included on the UK’s green list of countries that don’t require hotel quarantine when tourists go home.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he believes the government will have that green, amber and red list within the next few weeks, which will no doubt dictate where many Brits will head for their first holiday in months.

Passengers will also be required to complete a PCR test on day two of returning to the UK.

Some of the countries rumoured to be in the green include Malta, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, the Caribbean and the UAE.

Countries on the red list will mean people will have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine upon their arrival back into the UK, which will cost around £1,750.

There is an in between ‘amber’ list of countries, which will require a Covid-19 test before getting back to the UK, as well as two more tests once in Britain, and ten days quarantine at home.