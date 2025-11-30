Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has urged the Nigerian government to introduce policies that embed security consciousness in the minds of citizens as part of efforts to curb the rising wave of insecurity, especially attacks targeting schools....

Soyinka made the call while speaking with newsmen during a visit to his alma mater, Government College Ibadan.

He stressed that in a society where children are encouraged to learn, security must be treated with utmost seriousness — to the extent that it becomes a stand-alone discipline taught in schools, ensuring that learners across all fields acquire basic knowledge of security.

He noted that kidnappings now cut across all professions and sectors, warning that when insecurity reaches such a level, drastic measures must be taken to prevent recurring incidents.

On his part, the President of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, Wale Babalakin, commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for concessioning the school to the old boys, enabling them to manage and upgrade it to the standards that once produced outstanding students.

He also urged young Nigerians to take their education seriously, while calling on stakeholders to create more platforms like this to support and inspire students to become better individuals in society.