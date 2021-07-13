President of Women Arise (WA),Joe Okei Odumakin, has congratulated Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 87th birthday, describing him as a tireless crusader for human rights; a voice that could not be silenced come what may; forever speaking truth to power.

In a press release signed by Odumakin, copy of which was made available on Monday, she recalled the Nobel Laureate’s pivotal contribution in the emancipation of the country’s masses, even at the risk of his life.

She said “The LION is a year older!

Constant as the Northern star!

Happy birthday to KONGI himself!

Igba odun, odun kan!

Long may you live!

Long may your services to mankind continue!

Long may you be around as the Pathfinder you have been for ages!

When there were no civil society groups to serve as the conscience of the masses, you filled the void acting as a one-man Riot Squad!

The rogue regime of Ladoke Akintola in the defunct Western Region bears you witness.

When the Nigerian Constitution was yet to assign the media the role of holding government accountable to the people, you had picked up the gauntlet and filled the gap.

Your role in the Nigerian civil war and your epic novel, The Man Died, bear you witness!

Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in the academic category (specifically in Literature); tireless crusader for human rights; a voice that could not be silenced come what may; forever speaking truth to power”

While saluting the Nobel Laureate and wishing him happy birthday, Okei- Odumakin prayed to God to grant him long life in the services to mankind.

