#RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that he was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

But in a statement by the FCT Command, Police authorities say its operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance, denying shooting any protester.

The statement added that the protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by Police Operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order. There is no record of such incident as at the time of this release.

The Command however enjoined residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.