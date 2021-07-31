The Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, General Buba Marwa has stated that the South West zone of Nigeria has the highest record of drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances.

The Director General of NDLEA who stated this while speaking at a book launch in Ibadan said Southwest records about 22.4% of the total number of drug abusr by young people across the country.

He disclosed that in the goe-political zone, Lagos and Oyo state are top of the list, adding that more attention has been shifted to the states to ensure that the war against illicit drug usage is won.

According to him, Lagos state has a record of 23 percent while Oyo state records a total of 24 percent of all the states across the Southwest zone.

While stressing on the agency’s recent report on the war against illicit drugs, General Buba Marwa noted that over N90 billion worth of drugs and cash have so far been recovered by the agency in a space of 5 months.

Advertisement

He added that about 5000 arrests have been made, while 3000 have been charged to court and more than 2000 of them are undergoing counselling.

According to him, Our record at the NDLEA in the first five months of this year calls for sober reflection: over 5, 000 arrests; over 3, 000 charged to court with more than 500 convictions; 2,303 individuals were counselled and treated for drug-related problems.

He called on Nigerians to support the agency in it’s fight against the menace, as it is a major contributing factor to insecurity in the country.