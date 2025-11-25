Governors of the six South West states have approved a series of sweeping security and development measures aimed at strengthening regional safety, improving intelligence sharing, and supporting ongoing national reforms....

The resolutions were reached at the South West Governors’ Forum meeting held on Monday at the Governor’s Office Secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State. The Forum comprises the governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the Forum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ongoing security operations and economic reforms, and expressed solidarity with the Federal Government over recent kidnappings in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States.

The governors praised the swift rescue of abducted students and worshippers in the affected areas.

The body will meet monthly.

The forum approved the creation of the Southwest Security Trustfund (SWSF), to be domiciled in the DAWN Commission and managed by all security advisers from all 6 States.

The governors agreed to establish a live, digital intelligence-sharing system to coordinate threat alerts, incident reports, cargo and traveller monitoring, and rapid response across the region.

Citing the need to tackle criminal hideouts, the Forum urged the Federal Government to deploy Forest Guards across the South West, with states providing personnel. They commended NSCDC, Amotekun, hunters and other agencies for ongoing surveillance efforts.

The governors raised concern over unregulated migration into the region, calling for tighter border monitoring and collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for improved data capture and identification.

The Forum condemned rising illegal mining activities and called for a stronger licensing regime, better monitoring, and tougher enforcement to address associated security and environmental risks.

Reaffirming their long-standing position, the governors declared, “The time is now,” insisting that state policing can no longer be delayed.

They acknowledged increased agricultural output in the region and commended the Federal Government’s interventions, noting the resulting stability in food prices.

The Forum thanked President Tinubu for establishing the Commission and charged it to fulfil its mandate effectively.

The governors praised DAWN Commission’s work on regional integration and security coordination.

The Forum urged residents of the region to remain peaceful, united, and committed to religious harmony.