Ahead of the Ondo state governorship election, the Southwest caucus of the All Progressive Congress have met in Osogbo to deliberate on strategies to reconcile aggrieved party members especially aspirants in the last primary elections in the state.

The meeting which was held behind a closed door at the Government House, Osogbo had in attendance members of the southwest national caretaker committee of the region and under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Governor Oyetola disclosed that the meeting is to strengthen and reunite party members and ensure the party emerges victorious in the forthcoming election.

He urged members of the party to work as a team for the party to win in Ondo and to reclaim other states lost to the opposition parties in the last general elections.