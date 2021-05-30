The Southern and middle belt leaders forum are currently holding an expanded meeting in Abuja over the current state of the nation and preparations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting has in attendance Elder statesmen, led by the National Leader, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark and members of Traditional groups such as the Afenifere, middle belt forum, ohanaeze Ndigbo and Pandef .

A communique on the outcome of the meeting will be read to journalists at the end of the closed door session.