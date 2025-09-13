The Southern Forum of Former Legislators has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, declaring him the sole presidential candidate of the South for the 2027 general elections. The endorsement was announced in a communique read by Edo State Attorney General and former lawmaker, Samson Osagi...

The Southern Forum of Former Legislators has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, declaring him the sole presidential candidate of the South for the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced in a communique read by Edo State Attorney General and former lawmaker, Samson Osagie, at the end of the forum’s summit held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The group, which comprises former state, federal, and local government legislators across the 17 southern states, said its decision was based on the need to entrench fairness, equity, and unity in Nigeria’s political structure.

“We affirm that it is the turn of the South to complete its tenure. It is in the best interest of the South and the entire nation that President Tinubu completes the eight-year mandate,” the communique partly read.

“Accordingly, we adopt him as the sole candidate of the South for 2027 and call on the region to support the North in 2031 to take up its turn in leading the country.”

The forum commended Tinubu for reforms such as the establishment of regional development commissions, the student loan scheme, and the deregulation of the electricity sector.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief of Staff to the President and national convener of the forum, Femi Gbajabiamila, described Tinubu as a “generational leader” whose policies are laying the foundation for national prosperity.

“The call for President Tinubu to complete his eight years is loud and clear. For the sake of equity, fairness, and unity, this argument cannot be faulted,” Gbajabiamila said, stressing that the president is committed to tackling infrastructure gaps, food security, and insecurity.

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani praised the legislators’ initiative, urging them to continue mobilising for a united Nigeria. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also threw his weight behind the president, insisting Tinubu “deserves another term.”

Other notable attendees included former Speaker of the House of Representatives Patricia Etteh, former Senate Leader Victor Ndoma-Egba, the forum’s national coordinator Raphael Igbokwe, and the coordinator of the Northern Forum of Former Legislators, Rufai Chachangi.

Also in attendance were former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara and several serving and past lawmakers from both North and South.