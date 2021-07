Attorney Generals and the Commissioners of Justice across the six states in Southwestern part of the country. have met in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Issues discussed include: Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State House of Assembly among other things.

Also, proposals for the Amendment of the Constitution for the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as Amended) and harmonization of Laws of South West States.