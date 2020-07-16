The South-South Governors Forum has declared its full support for the forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It deplored, with great concern, the crisis rocking the commission and said that it was convinced and expecting that the audit would serve to put the NDDC on a sound corporate governance footing and reposition it to better deliver on its mandate.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, the governors also gave full backing to the ongoing investigation of the commission by the Senate.

However, the group condemned what it called, the attempted abduction of former Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Joi Nunieh, in the early hours of Thursday, saying it was unwarranted,.

They said they are neither in support of nor against Ms Nunieh in the controversy surrounding the NDDC, but are mindful of the implications that act could have on the peace and security of the region, which the current administration has laboured to sustain in the last five years.