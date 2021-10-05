Breaking News

South East Governors, Leaders urge residents to reject IPOB

The Southeast Stakeholders Meeting between Governors and leaders of the region has condemned the killings in the region, agreeing to join hands with security agencies to end the carnage.

Reading the outcome of the meeting after about 4 hours behind closed doors in Enugu, Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State,Dave Umahi said they resolved to support security agencies to restore peace in the South East.

The group also condemned the Mondays Sit-at-Home order issued by members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, urging governments and people of the region to reject It henceforth.

The meeting which had four Governors of the zone, with Anambra absent, resolved that the Sub-region security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu be launched in all the states before the end of 2021.

It unanimously resolved to support election in Anambra state, while directing security agencies to ensure peaceful election in the state come November 6th 2021.

