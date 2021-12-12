Soun’s Death: End of a glorious era- Oyo Speaker

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on the demise of one of the paramount rulers of the ancient town, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi , Ajagungbade the third.

The Soun died at the age of 95 having reigned for 48years.

The Speaker said the death of Oba Ajagungbade the third marks the end of a glorious 48years rule.

Honourable Ogundoyin described the Soun as one of the most successful Obas not only in Oyo state but across the Southwest.

” The death of Soun signals the end of a glorious era in Ogbomosoland and indeed Yorubaland. Ogbomosoland has lost a quintessential Oba who distinguished himself as a true heir to the throne of his ancestors. It is so sad that we lost Oba Ajagungbade at the auspicious age of 95 when his abundant elderly, native and ancestral experience is required by all and sundry.”

According to the Speaker, Oyo state has lost a brilliant, magnificent and thorough bred business mogul whose Midas touch and reign brought monumental development to Ogbomosoland.

” We lost a great business man and a genuine patriot who did all within his means and power to transform Ogbomosoland. His 48years reign no doubt put Ogbomoso on the pedestal of socio-economic development.”

The Speaker noted that Oba Jimoh Oyewumi was known and appreciated throughout his life as a no-nonsense and disciplined traditional ruler, adding that his death has left a great vacuum among the traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

He commiserated with the Oyo State traditional council of Obas.

The Speaker said Oba Ajagungbade will be sorely missed by everyone and prayed for the repose of his soul.