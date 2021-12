The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III is dead.

The monarch died this morning, Sunday, according to a palace source, and will be buried today.

Following the death of his predecessor, Oba Salami Ajiboye, the paramount ruler ascended to the throne in December 1973.

Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III was 95 years old at the time of his death.