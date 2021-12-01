Soludo wins again as high Court dismisses suit seeking his disqualification

The federal high Court dismisses suit seeking Charles Soludo”s disqualification as Anambra governor-elect.

A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of Charles Soludo as the governor–elect for Anambra state.

Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo in a judgment described the suit as frivolous, irritating and lacking in merit.

The Judge awarded a punitive cost of N2M against the two plaintiffs to be paid to Mr Soludo and his deputy, Mr Ibezim.

The plaintiffs in the suit alleged that the Mr Soludo summited false information to INEC in his form EC9 by not establishing he was contesting for the position in Anambra state.