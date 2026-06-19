Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming the state into Africa’s Silicon Valley, stressing that the vision is driven by the need to secure the future of the state and its people through technology and innovation....

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming the state into Africa’s Silicon Valley, stressing that the vision is driven by the need to secure the future of the state and its people through technology and innovation.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Anambra Startup Investment and Technology Skills Programme in Awka, Soludo said the state government was deliberately investing in digital skills and technology-driven initiatives to position Anambra as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

The governor, in a statement via his X handle on Friday, June 19, emphasised the need to integrate technology into all sectors of the economy and every level of governance, noting that the rapid pace of global technological advancement requires young people to be equipped with relevant skills and opportunities to succeed.

He said, “I reaffirmed our administration’s commitment to transforming Anambra into Africa’s Silicon Valley. This vision is driven not by politics, but by a clear and strategic imperative to secure the future of our state and its people. At the graduation ceremony of the Anambra Startup Investment and Technology Skills Programme in Awka, I emphasised the urgent need to integrate technology across every sector of our economy and at every level of governance. As the world evolves at an unprecedented pace, we must ensure that our young people are equipped with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the digital age.

“Through transformative initiatives such as the Solution Innovation District (SID) and the 1 Million Anambra Digital Tribe, we are building a strong foundation for a technology-driven and globally competitive economy.”

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Soludo went on to congratulate the graduates, including participants trained in robotics and ISO network engineering, for their dedication and successful completion of the programme.

He also commended the programme’s partners and sponsors for their contributions to strengthening Anambra’s innovation ecosystem and supporting the state’s technology agenda.

The governor stated that Anambra was steadily emerging as a leading destination for technology, innovation and digital enterprise, adding that his administration remains committed to sustaining the momentum and creating opportunities for future generations.