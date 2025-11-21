Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed deep condolences to the family, friends, and associates of former executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo Jnr, who passed away on Thursday, November 20...

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed deep condolences to the family, friends, and associates of former executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo Jnr, who passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the age of 62.

In a statement by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime , on Friday, November 21, the Governor described Awolowo as “a renowned lawyer, national patriot, and prominent figure within the investment and export sector of Nigeria and Africa, who stood for excellence and dedication in public service.”

The statement reads: “The Governor of Anambra State Government, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has conveyed his sincere condolences to the Awolowo family, friends, and associates of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jnr, who passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 62.

“In his condolence message, Governor Soludo extolled Mr. Segun Awolowo as a renowned lawyer, national patriot and prominent figure within the investment and export sector of Nigeria and Africa, who stood for excellence and dedication in public service.

“As a grandson of the sage and illustrious Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he embodied the principles of integrity, service, and leadership that his grandfather championed throughout his life. He was not only a proud scion of the Awolowo dynasty but also a vital contributor to Nigeria’s economic landscape, working tirelessly to elevate the standards of trade and investment across the continent.

“The Governor noted that throughout his distinguished career, Segun Awolowo Jnr, who served diligently as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, championed initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria. His commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation inspired countless individuals and businesses, reinforcing the role of the private sector in driving national progress.

“In July 2021, Mr. Awolowo was unanimously elected President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations for ECOWAS member states, proving that his untiring passion for advancing Nigeria’s position in global markets will be sorely missed. Thus his passing is a significant loss, not only for his family but for our nation and Africa at large.

“Therefore, Governor Soludo condoles with the Awolowo family, Ogun State government, friends and associates of Mr. Segun Awolowo Jnr on his painful death. May his soul find eternal rest, and may the family he left behind be comforted.”