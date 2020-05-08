A combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 have killed second most wanted Kidnap kingpin in Benue state, Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu.

Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, Orjondu was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs for many years.

Items recovered from him include One AK 47 Rifle, one locally made Rifle, one AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms.