Private Lukman Musa has been sentenced to death by hanging by a General Court Martial convened at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos, Plateau State, for the killing of a tricycle operator, Mr. Abdulrahman Isa, in Azare, Bauchi State.

The judgment was pronounced on Thursday, September 18, 2025, by Brigadier General Liafis Bello, the President of the 3 Division Nigerian Army General Court Martial.

The ruling highlights the Nigerian Army’s firm stance against indiscipline and criminal acts within its ranks.

Musa was found guilty on two charges: culpable homicide and illegal possession of ammunition. During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Musa, along with an accomplice identified as Mr. Oba, lured the victim to his residence under false pretenses.

Once there, Musa attacked Isa, rendering him unconscious before ultimately strangling him.

To cover up the crime, Musa and his accomplice placed Isa’s body in a sack and disposed of it between the Shira and Yala villages in Bauchi State.

The victim’s tricycle was later sold, helping uncover the crime.

Military prosecutors also told the court that Musa was found with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition without proper authorization.

Brig. Gen. Bello, in his ruling, condemned the actions as a grave breach of military conduct and discipline.

“For culpable homicide, which violates Section 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 221, you are sentenced to death by hanging. On the charge of unlawful possession of ammunition, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Firearms Act, you are sentenced to two years’ imprisonment,” he declared.



The court also ordered Musa’s dismissal from service, stripping him of his ranks and entitlements.

Reacting to the ruling, Major Aminu Mairuwa, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services, 3 Division, affirmed the Army’s commitment to accountability and lawful conduct.



“This judgment signifies the Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that no personnel operates outside the law or laid-down standard operating procedures,” Mairuwa said.

The trial, authorized by Major General Folunsho Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding 3 Division and head of Operation Enduring Peace, commenced in early August 2025 after Musa’s arrest.

All proceedings were conducted in line with the Armed Forces Act and Nigeria’s criminal justice system, ensuring due process.

For the family of the late Abdulrahman Isa, the court’s decision offered a degree of relief.

His older brother, Anas Isa, thanked the court and the Nigerian Army for ensuring justice was served.

The Army emphasised that the conviction reinforces its dedication to discipline and to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.