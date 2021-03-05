Village head of Tara village in Sabon Birnin local government area of Sokoto state Mainasara Muhammad Tara has confirmed the attack on the village by suspected armed bandits

The attack claimed the lives of thirteen persons and left sever others injured as the assailants carted away unspecified number of livestock’s and food stuff

According to him, villagers in the community have been having sleepless night over the incessant attacks.

He says the villagers have an internal security arrangement through an organised vigilante keeping vigil at night against the marauding bandits, but the attackers came in through a strange routes and unleashed terror on the community.

” We divided ourselves into groups and each group was guarding one of the major entrance into the village.

He says the a six year old girl was among the thirteen victims that has just been buried and seven other persons are receiving treatment at a health facility in the local government headquarters .

The Village head says this is the second time in the last two month the bandits are attacking the village and in the previous attacks over two hundred livestock’s were carted away.

The police is yet to give detail of the attack as the command spokesman ASP Sanusi Abubakar promised to provide details of the attack after coming back from the village.