Sokoto state Police Commissioner Kamaldeen Okunlola has visited three communities that have suffered from armed banditry attacks in the last three days in the state.

The Commissioner was in Tara village in Sabon Birni where suspected bandits attacked and killed thirteen people and carted away unspecified number of livestock.

He was also in Isa local government and Dingyadi in Bodinga local government area where bandits killed one person and abducted two persons.

Speaking in one of the villages visited , the police commissioner says the command is mapping out strategies and strengthened synergy with sister security agencies to weakens the capacity of the bandits to carry out further attacks

He directed the newly posted tactical team in the state to swung into action and ensure communities in the eastern senatorial district of the state prone to banditry attack are secured as well as other parts of the state

Mr. Okunlola earlier visited the Sultan of Sokoto as part of his effort to gain the confidence of members of the communities whom he had earlier promised to work with to fight the rising insecurity in the state