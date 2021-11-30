Sokoto Govt proscribes Volunteer Vigilante Groups , Yan Sakai

Sokoto state government has banned the volunteer Vigilantes group also known as Yan Sakai from operating in the state in order to drive the efforts to curb the proliferation of banditry and sundry crimes bedeviling the eastern Senatorial District and other parts of the state,

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor of Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, Governor Tambuwal made this known while signing into law the “Yan Sa Kai [Self-Styled Vanguards] (Prohibition] Order 2021” at a stakeholders security meeting held at the Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’anic and General Studies, Sokoto.

The order while outlawing “the organization, operation, and activities of ‘Yan Sa Kai’,” stipulates that any contravention shall be “punished in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code Law 2019.”

Consequently, any convicted offender of section 4 (a,b,c and d) shall be guilty and liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of 14 years or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Section 5 also provides that “any person who while in public has with him offensive weapons or missiles, otherwise than in pursuance of lawful authority, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of N200,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of 7 years or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

Prior to signing the law Gov. Tambuwal had told participants at the gathering that it was convened “to see how best we can support the vigilante groups in Sokoto.

“We know the history of banditry and what happened in Zamfara and the role of ‘Yan Sa Kai, which they are still playing in Zamfara state; and, how that exacerbated the security situation in Zamfara state.

“We have noticed that this practice is creeping into Sokoto state and is causing a lot of harm. The most recent one is what happened in Illela local government area; and, we believe that we have to be very proactive in training, re-training and empowering the vigilante; and, making sure that they work, hand-in-hand with the established security agencies as recognized by law.

“It is only that way that we can have the full benefit of their knowledge of the terrain and experiences in helping to curb and nip in the bud the current security challenges in the state, explained the Governor.

The meeting was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, members of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, heads of security outfits in the state, local government Chairmen, district heads and leadership of the legitimate vigilante groups in the state.