Sokoto State Government has fumigated over two hundred public and private schools in preparation for the reopening for exit students to write their final Examination.

The State has also organised sensitization programmes for school principals to equip them with knowledge of handling and managing suspected cases of coronavirus and enforcement of the protocol and guideline regarding the disease.

The West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by the West African Examination Council WAEC has been scheduled to commence on the 17th of August.

The students have less than two weeks for revision as they struggle to learn a new way of relating with one another in school in line with the guidelines and protocols of corona virus.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has affected every sector of the economy.

Now as countries of the world are gradually reopening their economy, Nigeria Government is also doing the same.

The Federal Government has finally ordered the reopening of schools to enable exit students write their final Examinations.