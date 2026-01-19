Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured traders of government assistance following a devastating fire outbreak that destroyed numerous shops at the Old Market in Sokoto. The incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, leaving dozens of businesses in ruins and goods worth hundreds of mil...

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured traders of government assistance following a devastating fire outbreak that destroyed numerous shops at the Old Market in Sokoto.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, leaving dozens of businesses in ruins and goods worth hundreds of millions of naira lost.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bawa, the governor visited the scene shortly after the incident to assess the level of damage and sympathise with those affected.

During the visit, Governor Aliyu described the fire as a painful development with far-reaching consequences for both traders and the wider community.

“The impact of this inferno goes beyond the affected traders; it also affects the government and the entire people of Sokoto State,” the governor said.

He noted that the Old Market plays a vital role in the economic life of the state and provides livelihoods for thousands of residents.

Aliyu assured the traders that his administration would stand by them in their moment of difficulty.

“I want to assure the leadership of the traders that this government is determined to support those affected by this incident,” he said, urging them to accept the loss as the will of Almighty Allah and remain hopeful.

The governor also commended the swift intervention of the Sokoto State Fire Service and the efforts of traders and other volunteers, which he said helped to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Sokoto State Traders Association, Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri, confirmed the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

“The fire started around 10:00 am and affected about 50 shops. Property worth hundreds of millions of naira was destroyed, but no life was lost,” Sarkin Gishiri said.

He appealed to the state government to provide urgent support to enable affected traders to rebuild their businesses.

“We appreciate the governor for always standing with traders. We are confident that his administration will come to our aid,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it promptly deployed its Emergency Response Team to the scene following reports of the outbreak.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the agency said the response was carried out in collaboration with the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency to contain the situation.

“The NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, through its Emergency Response Team, swiftly responded to a fire outbreak at the Old Market in the Sokoto State capital,” the statement read.

“Our team, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, was on ground to coordinate response activities aimed at containing the fire, which engulfed several shops and destroyed property estimated to be worth millions of naira.”

NEMA added that other stakeholders, including the Fire Service, worked together to bring the blaze under control.

“Through joint efforts and effective coordination, the fire was eventually subdued, preventing further spread and damage,” the agency said.

As of the time of filing the report, no casualties had been recorded, and investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities have assured that further assessments will be conducted to determine the level of assistance required to help affected traders recover from the losses.