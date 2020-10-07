Sokoto State government has directed all civil servants in the state, including teachers and supporting staff in schools are to resume work on Thursday Oct 8 2020.

This is revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Bello.

This was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting chaired the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Following the outbreak of corona virus pandemic, state civil servants from grade twelve downward were directed to stay at home as part of measures to curtail the spread of corona virus.

Recall that the state governor had on Monday directed the re-opening of schools in the state after months of closure due to the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic.

Advertisement

The directive that teachers and non-academic staff in public school should resume four days before the students begin their gradual resumptions is to enable them prepare the schools for seamless opening and commencement of operations.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, explained further that this will enable them prepare the schools in accordance with the protocols of COVID-19 prevention as stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal and state ministries of Health.

End