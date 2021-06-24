Sokoto state government said it has contacted Akwa Ibom State government to help locate the mother of the twelve year old girl rescued after her aunty, Esther Emmanuel locked her in a cage for eight months in Sokoto Cinema area of Sokoto state.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Kulu Nuhu revealed this during a panel discussion at the opening of a four day media dialogue with media practitioners on ethical reporting and advocacy to eliminate violence against women and girls in Sokoto under the EU UN Spotlight Initiative programme.

She says, Sokoto state Commissioner for Women and Children affairs Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa has contacted her Akwa Ibom state counterpart with the aim of locating the mother of Joy, after surviving been locked in a cage for eight months.

Recalled that in May, 2021 Mrs Esther Emmanuel with consent of her husband Emmanuel Bassey and their children locked up a twelve year old girl leaving with them in a cage, but neighbours discovered the atrocious act and report to police who eventually rescued the girl.

The acting Permanent Secretary says the girl has been recuperated and is doing fine.

Advertisement

According to her, the girl was at the last Children party organised to celebrate the Children Day by the wife of Sokoto state governor.

According to her, the Sokoto state government saw the need to reunite the girl with her mother even though Joy has indicated interest to stay back in Sokoto.

She says the recuperated Joy has also indicated interest to learn a trade and choose tailor and all arrangement has been made to ensure that is done for her.

TVCNEWS investigation, however discovered that Joy dropped out of school at primary five at the Yahaya Gusau Primary school, Offa road, Old Airport axis of Sokoto south local government area of Sokoto state.

Classmate of the girl say she was last seen in School when they were in primary five in 2019 before the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Advertisement

However, the police said all arrangement have been concluded to arraign all the suspects in the case.