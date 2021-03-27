Two students of Government Girls College Sokoto have been confirmed dead following the outbreak ofGastroenteritis in the school.

Sokoto state commissioner for Science and Technology, Kulu Haruna confirmed the outbreak of the disease while addressing newsmen in her office in Sokoto.

According to her seventy students were affected by the disease and fifty of them have been discharged with only twenty students still in admission.

She said the state government through her ministry have been working together with the ministry of health to bring everything under control since the outbreak of the disease.

Advertisement

The commissioner dismisses the rumour of contaminated water through borehole, maintaining that the state government does not joke with safety of citizens residing in the state.

Meanwhile the management of the school have announced a two weeks break for the students to allow proper investigation and possible solution to the outbreak.