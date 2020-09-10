An Indigenous peace-building organisation in Southern Kaduna under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) has condemned last Tuesday and Wednesday’s isolated attacks on Fulani herdsmen that resulted in the alleged death of one person. One other victim was injured while three others are still missing.

According to a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, the attack occurred at Gora Zagwaza Village in Zango Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

“Another attack at Kurmin Masara Village in Zango Kafaf, regrettably led to the death of one herder and a local farmer on the Wednesday, September 9,2020,” SOKIPEP stated.

“These incidents are unfortunate, considering that they happened at a time when peace was returning to Southern Kaduna following efforts of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), civil societies and other faith-based organisation.

“We urge security agencies to treat persons caught in connection with the dastard acts as criminals, no matter their status, tribe and religion”.

Describing the attack as unwarranted, SOKIPEP warned youths in the area against allowing themselves from being “used to breach peace by people whose children are in Abuja, Kaduna and Jos”.

“We sincerely commend the swift response of men of Operation Safe Haven who got to the scenes early and made arrests. The quick response prevented escalation and more casualty. We appeal to the military outfit to sustain the tempo.

“For us, the major problem in Southern Kaduna is not religious or ethnic difference, we condemn the politics and sentiments being propagated by some so-called leaders”.