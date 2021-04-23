The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) said it would protect the intellectual property of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) sector of the economy.

The Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dikko Radda, disclosed this on Thursday at a media briefing to commemorate the 2021 World Intellectual Property Day, a brainchild of the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

He underscored the need for the operators of Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) to be sensitised on the importance of Intellectual Property to enhance the value of their products and services.

He decried a situation where most of the operators of SMEs across the country are not aware of the legal protection of their intellectual products and services.