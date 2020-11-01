The Federal Government has set aside seventy five billion naira to support small and medium scale businesses across the country.

The move is to encourage young entrepreneurs, create job opportunities and develop talents among youths

The Director General Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Dikko Radda disclosed this at the closing ceremony of this year’s skills acquisition training and talent hunt in Fashion, Arts and Craft.

The rate of unemployment, youth restiveness and rising cases of violence in Nigeria has become a thing of serious concern to many.

In its bid to stem the tide of insecurity and joblessness, and increase in crime, the Federal Government through SMEDAN has introduced a Talent Hunt Programme

At the event, experts identified talent waste as one of the factors responsible for the high rate of unemployed youths and security challenges bedeviling the northwest zone and the country at large.

The event for the northwest zone brought together young Nigerians from across seven states of the region

The talent hunt is geared towards employment generation through wealth creation and self-reliance, thereby reducing poverty among young people in Nigeria.

Earlier, in his goodwill message, Governor Bello Matawalle represented by the speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly Mu’azu Magarya said the state government has a program aimed at empowering women and youths in the state.

According to him, Zamfara is blessed with youths full of talents willing to explore for national development

Some of the participants commend the Federal Government for the project, saying it will go a long way in creating job opportunities for teeming unemployed and address youth restiveness

The nationwide skill acquisition program and talent hunt in Fashion, Arts and craft is expected to hold in four geopolitical zones of the country

One hundred and fifty youths from across the north west zone participated in this year’s skill acquisition program and talent hunt.

The project according to SMEDAN will empower youths to become self reliant.