Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and officers of the Nigeria Police Force have cleared two vehicles involved in an accident at the Adeniji Intersection on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 19, after the driver of a Lexus jeep reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

According to sources, the driver, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, rammed into another vehicle while heading towards Lagos Island, resulting in obstruction on the busy highway.

The Lexus jeep involved in the crash bore the number plate RBC-516EA, while the other affected vehicles included a Toyota RAV4 with number plate BDG400FA and another car marked LND-327EH.

A video of the incident seen by our correspondent showed emergency responders at the scene making efforts to manage traffic and remove the damaged vehicles from the bridge.

Providing an update on the situation, LASTMA confirmed the incident in a post on its verified X account (formerly Twitter).

The agency said, “A driver of a Lexus jeep was fast asleep while driving and ran into another vehicle on the Third mainland bridge at Adeniji Intersection.

“Cones have been well placed behind for security measures, with ongoing efforts to evacuate both vehicles from the location. This is currently affecting traffic movement from Adekunle inward the Island.”

Motorists were advised to exercise caution and patience while approaching the affected section of the bridge as officials worked to fully restore normal traffic flow.