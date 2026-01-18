Several passengers are feared injured with their fates unknown in a multiple-vehicle collision along the Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, along Lagos, on Sunday....

As seen by TVC, the accident occurred just a few moments ago, on the outward axis of Lagos State, involving a heavy-duty container truck and an 18-seater passenger bus.

Passersby are seen taking injured passengers out of the bus as emergency responders are yet to arrive at the scene.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other emergency responders are expected to be at the scene to begin the rescue mission soon.

No official statement has been obtained as of the time of filing this report.

We can also not confirm fatalities as at the time of this report.

We will bring you more details as they unfold…..