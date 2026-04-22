Six members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections from former political parties. A breakdown shows that four members from Kano state on the platform of the New Nigeria Political Party, NNPP moved to the African Democratic Congress, ADC. They are Sani Wakili, representing Minjibri/Ungogo federal constituency, Muktar…...

Six members of the House of Representatives have announced their defections from former political parties.

A breakdown shows that four members from Kano state on the platform of the New Nigeria Political Party, NNPP moved to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

They are Sani Wakili, representing Minjibri/Ungogo federal constituency, Muktar Zakari from Tarauni federal constituency, Yusuf Datti representing Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam federal constituency and Abdulhakeem Ado from Wudil/Garko federal constituency of Kano state.

Other defectors are Chinedu Martins from Imo state and Zamfara state born Kabiru Amodu.

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Both lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Party, APC.

The lawmakers cite internal divisions, leadership crisis and unresolved issues in their former parties as reasons for their defections.