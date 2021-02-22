Six military personnel have died after the aircraft they were traveling in crashed on takeoff in Veracruz, eastern Mexico.

Mexico’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the accident took place on Sunday morning when Air Force Learjet 45 was flying from the airport of Jalpa city. However, it has not been told yet what caused the accident.

The statement added that the ministry has not ascertained how many people were on board the plane but it was told that six army personnel were killed in the accident and the investigation of the case is going on.

The secretariat’s accident investigation commission said it will join the army and air force to “carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine possible causes,” the statement said.

No details were given about the identity of the military personnel, nor why they were aboard the flight.

“We express our deepest condolences to our comrades in arms,” said the secretariat.