Six dead, several injured following attack by suspected al-Shabaab militants in Kenya

Six persons were killed and several others injured following an attack by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, southern Kenya.

Several houses were also burned down during the early morning attack which occurred Monday in the Widhu Majembeni region by the militants armed with primitive weapons and pangas, raising suspicions about who the attackers were.

The incident, according to locals could be tied to ongoing politics in the area.

Lamu police commander Moses Mureithi confirmed the death of the six and promised to share more details as they were still on the ground.

Over 60 people were killed in attacks in and around Mpeketoni in June 2014. The militant group Al-Shabaab, located in Somalia, claimed responsibility, however authorities later revealed that the attacks were planned by local politicians with ties to a crime network.