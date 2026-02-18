Singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has found herself at the centre of a polarising social media debate after a blunt “shut the fuck up” response to followers went viral. The Nigerian digital space has been plunged into a heated debate following a viral video ...

Singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has found herself at the centre of a polarising social media debate after a blunt “shut the fuck up” response to followers went viral.

The Nigerian digital space has been plunged into a heated debate following a viral video from a young woman detailing an alleged rape and shared evidence of stalking messages from her supposed attacker.

While the harrowing claims prompted a massive wave of support and calls for immediate prosecution, a vocal segment of social media users has expressed scepticism, citing concerns over the recurring pattern of false rape accusations.

The controversy reached a boiling point when singer Simi came under fire for her blunt ‘STFU’ response to those questioning the validity of the claims, igniting a wider conversation on the intersection of victim advocacy and the presumption of innocence.

The exchange, which began over her stance on the complexities of sexual assault allegations, escalated when the artist lashed out at critics who questioned her perspective on the impact of false rape accusers.

While her supporters defend the outburst as a response to persistent online harassment, others have condemned it as a dismissive approach to a sensitive legal and social issue.

The incident, which allegedly occurred in Lagos State, has prompted a swift reaction from the State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

In a statement issued Tuesday, the agency confirmed it has initiated contact through various channels to establish communication with the complainant and commence a formal investigation.

Following the viral claim, Simi expressed her disgust at the recurrent rape incident in Nigeria, urging for a stricter and more severe punishment for rapist.

Simi wrote, “I’m sickkk of this. STOP RAPING WOMEN. They need to castrate rapists and burn them.”

Replying to her tweet, an X user identified as @Only1drizzyy questioned her position on false rape accusation saying, “Including the false accusérs too? Auntie Simi”

The singer outrageously replied, “Stfu.”

Following her comment, another X user identified as @naughty_libra07 wrote, “You have let emotions get the better of you. I hope you can withstand the backlash about to be melted on you. If you hadn’t even replied, it would have been better than this.”

Responding to the backlash, Simi maintained that false rape accusers should face the consequences of their actions whenever such incidents arise.

The singer wrote, “Almost every woman I know personally has been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives. You can’t think it’s okay to shut people up from speaking up about assault because some people lie. If you lie, you should face consequences – but that’s not the conversation I’m having.

“Nor is it one I’m interested in having. How many of your male friends have they lied against? How many of your friends have actually assaulted women as vibes?? Women are terrified to go out. Women in their homes are not safe either. Ask your sisters. Ask your female friends and your girlfriends. Ask your wives. We’re not all crazy. STOP RAPING WOMEN!!”